Gracious me, Lewis Dewart (“Shock turned to hate,” Letter to the Editor, Nov. 6) needs a reality check. He is tired of The Daily Item’s publication of opinion pieces critical of the president (although it likewise publishes pieces in support). He concludes in sweeping fashion that the shock of the 2016 presidential election is the impetus for the transformation into the hate he perceives in some of those letters and “My Turn” op-ed pieces. In Mr. Dewart’s world, The Daily Item is called upon to avoid criticism of the offensive and wrong-minded behavior of the president prior to and since inauguration day, nearly three years ago. Unfortunately for Mr. Dewart, his pique with the First Amendment and the expression of dislike for the behavior of our despicable, dishonest and self-serving president is something with which he will need to learn to live.
No, it is not acceptable for the president repeatedly to lie, cast aspersions on those with whom he disagrees (even when they are esteemed veterans), and pursue policies which serve, first and foremost, his aggrandized ego and overstuffed pockets of inherited wealth, notwithstanding his history of dealing harshly, often less than ethically (if not unlawfully), and lack of acumen in businesses from which he has refused to divest and which businesses, not coincidentally, benefit from his holding the office of president.
Neither is it acceptable for him to have created a shadow foreign policy, dallying the carrot of release of congressionally approved foreign aid, in order to sling mud at a political rival. Investigation is necessary when a recalcitrant president obstructs justice and describes as “perfect” the now infamous, temporarily “classified” telephone call. The gist of that call was clarified in the “corrected” initial testimony of Trump’s appointed Ambassador Gordon Sondland (who had contributed $1 million to the Trump election campaign), and yes, the president did indeed demand a quid pro quo for the release of funds. Is this the way we “clean the swamp?”
Deny climate change against scientific evidence, remove the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. Pass a bogus tax cut mostly and significantly benefiting corporations and the rich (himself included). Explode the deficit. Respond to the ongoing carnage of mass gun violence with lip service about being open to reform, but in reality do nothing constructive to perpetuate the stream of political contributions from the NRA. Pursue earth-damaging, short-sighted environmental policy to put wealth in the hands of those same rich and powerfuls who will contribute to his campaign to stay in office. Disparage and gut the Affordable Care Act, but propose no viable alternative or reform. And on, and on and on.
So while it is easy to read the criticism of foul behavior as hate for the man, it is not merely his “winning” the election (notwithstanding Russian meddling and the sizable loss of the popular vote), but rather, failure of the man to grow in stature in proportion to the importance of the office he holds. Lack of honesty, lack of a moral compass, and offensive behavior are the modus operandi of President Trump. So long as he continues to behave badly, he will justifiably be criticized for being the terrible person he has been.
Likewise, it is the duty of the free press, including The Daily Item, to report on that behavior, and the response to it, whether in support or opposition.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg and retired after 36 years in the Sunbury offices of Susquehanna, later, North Penn, Legal Services.