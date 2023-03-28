I’ve known Larissa Hauck since she was a senior at Selinsgrove High School. During her senior year, she served as a SUN Area FFA officer while I was their advisor.
After graduation, she represented the PA FFA Association as a state officer with honesty, integrity and dignity. Every time I went to the Snyder County treasurer’s office on business, Larissa was there as the assistant treasurer to assist me with both knowledge and a smile.
I feel the time and knowledge gained while working as the Snyder County Assistant Treasurer will allow for a very smooth transition into the treasurer position. In my time of working with Larissa in the community for more than 20 years, I think Snyder County will be financially in great hands with Larissa’s experience.
Cynthia Shaffer,
Beavertown