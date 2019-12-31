It will be a big night of celebration tonight.
As the clock strikes midnight, one decade comes to a close and another — the 2020s — begins. It’s a time for reflections, appreciation, love, joy and new beginnings. But its also a time to think about safety, especially for those who will be traveling or moving from one celebration to another.
Those who get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol, especially those who are legally drunk, present a clear danger to themselves and others.
In Pennsylvania, drivers are considered legally drunk when they reach a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent.
But we all must remember that impairment begins with the first drink and experts tell us that driving skills are affected after two beers, glasses of wine or mixed drinks.
There’s a simple solution to all of these numbers and the safety risks they present: If you are planning to drink tonight, arrange for a designated person who is not consuming alcohol to be your driver.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported in its most recent statistical report that there were 405 traffic crashes over the New Year’s holiday in 2018 and 62 of those involved alcohol. Two people lost their lives.
Other New Year’s Eve safety tips offered by the people at State Farm and Erie insurance companies include:
n Celebrate with friends. There’s safety in numbers. Talk about ways to look out for each other before the night begins.
n Charge your phone. Getting stuck with a dead battery can make it difficult to reconnect with friends or call for help if necessary.
n Grab something to eat before going out. A little more food in the stomach can help slow the absorption of alcohol.
n Alternate alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the evening. Water is always an excellent choice.
n Don’t leave your car overnight, but if you must, make sure it is locked. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, New Year’s Day is the top holiday for car thefts.
n Don’t handle any fireworks or guns. They just aren’t necessary for tonight’s celebration.
Just a little planning and discussion can help all of us have a fun and safe celebration. Happy New Year!
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.