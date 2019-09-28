When my wife and I went downtown for lunch recently, I was a bit surprised at first at all the parking spots being filled around Hufnagle Park. But then seeing the crowd I recalled that it was the big climate strike day.
I believe the majority of the people there were generally serious. But for my part, it is hard to take them very seriously, even the ones who did walk and not drive, knowing they will return to their air conditioned dorm rooms, probably open their personal refrigerators for a cold drink before going to their air conditioned classrooms, then back for a nice hot shower before changing into recently washed clothes before going out for a nice meal and maybe a movie.
The food will be freshly prepared, recently delivered from local farms or from either coasts or some other continent, the beverages selected from a wide variety, and all the while the conversation about the need for better climate management is interspersed with texts, tweets, and posts on recently charged or currently charging devices.
And no, I’m not a “denier.” I know there are areas in need of improvement in the allocation and management of resources looking from a global perspective. But I also know looking historically at predictions from climate “experts” there is nothing to lead me to listen to anything or anyone saying something close to “the world is ending in 10 years if we don’t do something!” When I was in college in the ’70s we were being warned of an impending ice age, soon to come water rationing, no end to a 30-year cooling period, oil being depleted by 1990, scientific consensus of imminent famine, and so on.
Of course, Al Gore followed this later in the early 2000s predicting an ice-free Arctic by 2013 (later updated to 2015). Global cooling, global warming, take your pick.
I suggest first of all reading Chicken Little and The Boy Who Cried Wolf, and secondly to dig a bit deeper and ask who is benefiting from this worldwide strike/movement (because there will be a lot of money to be made as politicians “address” the issue brought up “spontaneously” by these young people).
Good for you, students, for wanting to do something, but please, do something more than joining a group because that’s what the trendy thing seems to be. Some things do need to be addressed, and some changes need to be made, and you have the opportunity to impact those changes.
Patrick Thomas lives in Lewisburg.