People like to have it their way. Using physical force is a technique which temporarily can be successful in allowing a person to have it his (usually) way. Putin says the Ukraine should again be part of a Russian-controlled federation, and to get his way, he scorches the earth and invades, falsely claiming to be defending Russia and going after Nazis. (Believe that, please be in touch, because I know of a bridge in Brooklyn I can sell to you cheap.)
Beyond the First Amendment “marketplace of ideas,” in which civil discourse presumably allows an informed public through the use of the vote to address and solve society’s problems, guns have the potential to end arguments in favor of the gun slingers. (Aside: remember Jan. 6, 2021?) There are many ways, ironically including the mostly bogus, racially underpinned rationalism called “originalism,” favored by late Justice Scalia, to read the precise language of the Second Amendment other than to conclude that every citizen has the right to accumulate an arsenal of as many as he (usually) wants of military grade weapons efficient at killing humans; weapons, incidentally, which were not in existence in 1787, and likely were not even close to teasing the imaginations of the founders, who were otherwise busy, after the failure known as the “Articles of Confederation,” trying to figure out how to govern a new, young country in which there was a significant geographical bias, including among many of them already invested, in favor of slave-ownership. (By the way, even Justice Scalia believed that states indeed have some ability to regulate firearms).
A long-ignored, undeniable, pressing, national problem: An abundance of easily accessible weapons has resulted in an excess of gun-related deaths, ranging from multiple, sociopathic, mass murders to suicide. Firearms now wreak more death and injury to youth than other causes.
Discredited responses: The problem will go away if we provide better mental health services and more good guys with guns. A (now deceased) good guy with a gun was no match for an assault weapon in Buffalo. The several good guys with guns in Uvalde didn’t prevent the mayhem. A wise, but so far ignored pundit once posited that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” How about it, those of you claiming a God given, right to bear all the arms your money can buy? You submit to auto-licensing, mandatory insurance, and traffic laws, but calls for common sense limits on firearms make you want to shoot and take no prisoners?
Another pressing problem: The green light represented by the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United, which allows our elected representatives to accumulate all the votes that unregulated corporate money can buy. Counter both to common sense and the reality that corporations are, fundamentally, a fictitious legal construct for the accumulation of wealth, the Supremes sided with “money talks.” No matter how you slice it, wealth distributed through campaign contribution is not and ought not be equated with and treated in the same way as political speech. So long as it is, elected representatives have a huge disincentive to do what is right, or what needs to be done, as opposed to doing (or more often not doing) anything which interferes with the prospect of reelection.
It is no coincidence that these divides in thought manifest in partisan ways. It is easy to fall victim to posturing and image over principle and substance. Honesty matters. The ends do not justify the means. In 2022, our domestic and international freedoms depend much less upon the individual’s right to own a firearm, and much more on fealty to the principles idealized, but not yet realized, in a one-person, one-vote democracy, tempered by meaningful checks and balances, and meaningful safeguards to individual rights of speech and religious belief. As never before in my lifetime, those principles are under attack, as many of the politicians who assert absolute gun rights see no harm in denying factual reality, limiting expression, limiting voting rights, and bestowing on strangers the right to make intimate decisions affecting bodily integrity and choice of others.
What continues to be disheartening is the extent to which so many can’t seem to lift the wool from their eyes and see the realty of the few who seem to benefit from the pulling of strings to preserve power, privilege and advantage at the expense of everyone else.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.