Fans and players of the Mt. Carmel Red Tornadoes football team are understandably disappointed about the loss of their football season — especially as authorities have provided few details about the alleged hazing incident. As a researcher into hazing in athletics, I want to applaud school administrators and the local police for taking these allegations seriously.
Hazing is not a joke. Hazing can lead to poor team performance, poor school performance, and potentially long-term problems, such as post-traumatic stress, depression, and even suicide.
First, what is hazing? In 2009, my research colleague Eric MacIntosh and I, in the European Sport Management Quarterly define hazing as: “Any potentially humiliating, degrading, abusive, or dangerous activity expected of a junior-ranking athlete by a more senior teammate, which does not contribute to either athlete’s positive development but is required to be accepted as part of a team, regardless of the junior-ranking athlete’s willingness to participate. This includes, but is not limited to, any activity, no matter how traditional or seemingly benign, that sets apart or alienates any team-mate based on class, number of years on the team, or athletic ability.”
Just because everyone agrees to it or laughs it off later does not mean that it’s not hazing. The sad fact is that hazing is commonplace on high-school athletic teams.
Why would any player, coach, parent, or administrator condone these and other dangerous activities that are destructive to team cohesion and student-athlete well-being? Teams (and often coaches and administrators) may condone hazing for several reasons: They think it improves team cohesion; they believe new members must earn the right to be on a team; or they think it’s a tradition or proof of a new player’s dedication
The fact is, none of these reasons hold water.
Contrary to common myth, hazing does not promote team cohesion. In fact, a 2007 study led by Briton Brewer and published in the Journal of Sport Behavior showed that hazing undermines team cohesion. This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone because hazing undermines trust and respect, the very things that team members need to bond and succeed. The authors also demonstrated that appropriate team-building activities, those that encourage trust among team members, do improve team cohesion.
Hazing rarely has anything to do with the skills required of an athlete. Instead, some common hazing practices include a combination of forced drinking of alcohol, beatings, coerced nudity and/or sex acts, deliberate embarrassment or harassment, and sleep deprivation. These have absolutely no relationship to a student’s athletic ability. Tryouts, attitude, and game-day performance are much better indicators of whether a student-athlete deserves to be a member of the team.
As a sport scientist, I want to encourage coaches and players to focus on activities that build teams and players up instead of tearing them down. That doesn’t mean being soft. Coaches can still challenge athletes to do their best through difficult and purposeful activities. Athletes can still hold one another accountable. And while they’re at it, they can protect each other by having no tolerance for practices as ineffective and destructive as hazing.
Dr. Brian Crow is a professor in the Department of Sport Management at Slippery Rock University and serves on the Board of Directors of HazingPrevention.Org.