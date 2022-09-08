It is, unfortunately, an annual rite of passage now in Pennsylvania it seems: High school students get nabbed for following years-old “traditions,” athletic seasons get canceled and students get expelled.
When it comes to hazing, there is simply no place for it.
Hazing is inexplicably back in the spotlight following two more incidents across Pennsylvania. This week, school directors at Middletown put the wheels in motion to expel seven students following a violent hazing incident there.
According to PennLive.com, “Videos of physically aggressive and sexually violent hazing on Middletown’s high school football team first surfaced in August, after being uploaded to social media. One subject matter expert who reviewed the materials for PennLive described the incidents as ‘the quickest way to completely humiliate a victim and brand them as the lowest in the hierarchy.’”
In western Pennsylvania, Mohawk’s football season was “saved” after an investigation into the conduct of football players, but clearly, an incident happened and it has divided the community there.
We have written about hazing in this space before. Last year one student was expelled from Tamaqua in neighboring Schuylkill County for his role in a violent hazing incident. The year before, tradition-rich Mount Carmel canceled its football season amid hazing allegations.
In some regard, these are not easy decisions. Do you punish the entire team for the actions of a few? In others, they are extremely simple. Some of these rituals are so dangerous, disgusting, and inexcusable, that canceling events is really the only suitable punishment.
Hazing never has and never will have a place in sports or any setting. It would be naive to think it doesn’t happen. In many instances, the hope is that a negative can be turned into a positive.
School directors in Middletown are reviewing “a multi-phase, multi-year proposal ... intended to prevent hazing. Immediate measures are to include setting up a hazing reporting line as well as having student-athletes take an anti-hazing course and sign a pledge to that effect,” PennLive noted. The program would also include counseling and behavioral health programs.
“It allows us to now blaze the trail for other high schools where three, four, five years down the road, districts are calling us and saying ‘hey, you turned the culture around, you have a great culture, how did you do it?’” said Middletown Assistant to Superintendent Scott Lindsey.
That is a step in the right direction, one school boards, coaches and athletic departments statewide would be wise to consider.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.