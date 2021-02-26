Rep. Fred Keller recently issued statements criticizing President Biden’s energy policies.
He attacked President Biden for banning drilling on federally owned lands, which are mostly located in the western U.S. The president actually instituted a moratorium on new drilling until his administration can review the leases on our public lands because of low royalties oil and gas companies have been paying the government for decades. With the glut of natural gas on the market, why on earth does he want to drill for more gas out West? Perhaps Keller plans to run for Congress in Colorado.
Keller chided President Biden for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. This controversial pipeline would carry dirty tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf Coast where it would be exported around the world. Why is Keller advocating for a project that mostly benefits a Canadian oil company? Perhaps he plans to run for Congress in Alberta.
Keller also cried about President Biden rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. He reminds me of the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand.
Whether Keller likes it or not, the rest of the world is moving ahead with efforts to address the climate crisis. Even major car companies like Ford and General Motors recently announced many of their next-generation vehicles will be electrified. Much of the electricity needed to recharge the vehicle batteries will be generated by natural gas produced in Keller’s own district.
Perhaps Keller should have run for Congress in the previous century.
Ed Zygmunt,
Laceyville