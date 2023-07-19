Recent poll results relate what the majority of Americans believe about several issues, but are these responses based on the evidence. Let’s start with the most prominent of these results. Polls show that most respondents believe we are headed on the wrong track. An opinion which has been even reinforced by an editorial cartoon in this paper.
Are we headed in the wrong direction? The question has several answers. I suspect that most people believe we are headed in the wrong direction economically. While I have serious antipathy toward several aspects of the neoliberal economics in which our economy now operates, by measures of this system we are doing well. Unemployment is very low and the economy is growing after recovering from the severe Trump recession. Inflation is still too high, but headed in the right direction. Manufacturing is increasing rapidly as one result of the Infrastructure Bill and Climate Change Legislation.
Even economists don’t all agree on the causes of our inflation. To blame the Biden administration doesn’t begin to tell the story. Inflation was the result of many factors. Shortages caused by manufacturing backlogs and supply chain issues are two important factors. An elevated level of consumer demand after the long restrictions of the pandemic is another. The elevated level of greed by the corporations added significantly to the cost of everything. While your costs went up corporate profits zoomed upwards.
Do you know which president since Herbert Hoover had the poorest economic growth during their administration? It was the dissembler in chief, Donald Trump. If you don’t believe it just look at the GDP since Hoover. This was far from Trump’s claim of greatest economy ever. If Republicans are so much better on economic matters, why have the last two Democratic presidents entered office in a recession left by their Republican predecessors? The severe recession of 2008 was a direct result of the deregulation of financial markets by Newt Gingrich-led Republicans.
We certainly are headed in the wrong direction when it comes to “liberty and justice for all.” MAGA Republicans are attacking the rights of many of our citizens. Whatever your skin color or sexual orientation you are entitled to the same rights as straight, white, male Christians. Do white women fully comprehend that they have gained greatly under policies of affirmative action? The glass ceiling has been broken but we still have some way to go. Jim Crow may be dead but not discrimination in many areas. Fathers of color still have to give their sons “the talk.” LGBTQ citizens are under constant threat from the right. There has been recent backlash against the celebration of Pride Month. Women’s rights to make their best health decisions is under severe attack throughout the country.
We are headed on the wrong track when it comes to an evidence-based society. We have a former president who spews lie after lie and millions of Americans blindly follow. To believe that Trump won the 2020 election is a trip into cult terrain. To deny the evidence of Trump’s own words of his criminality is what cult members must do. The cries again that critical race theory is a racially motivated attempt to deny students learning the full history of our country. The banning of books in our school libraries is an act of a few to deny other parents’ children the right to learn. The acceptance of bizarre conspiracy theories by the right goes beyond all concepts of rational thinking.
On environmental issues we are headed in the right direction, but there is so much more to be done. Trump eliminated more than 100 environmental protections so that corporations could profit at the expense of our health. Biden’s investment to fight climate change is long overdue, but it is just the beginning of what needs to be done.
We all first view things through our own situation, but sometimes we have to stop and take a look at the bigger picture.
Sometimes our perception doesn’t match reality. Do I agree with everything the Biden administration has done, certainly not. Republicans are constantly attacking our country, but they offer no solutions. Certainly, they should find more to do than go after Hunter Biden.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.