Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.