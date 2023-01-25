Totalitarianism is a form of government and a political system that prohibits all opposition parties, outlaws individual and group opposition to the state and its claims and exercises an extremely high if not complete degree of control and regulation over public and private life. The FBI, IRS and Justice department have become weapons of the Democrat party against conservatives. Our Christian beliefs are being challenged with woke, CRT, and white supremacy.
More than 93 million babies have been aborted right up to and including after birth since 1972. Homosexuality is being introduced to our elementary school children, gender changes are encouraged without parental consent and furry culture continues to grow. More than 100,000 have died from drugs in 2021.
Attacks continue to divide us, destroy the opposition party and the Christian faith.
In colonial America, children learned to read from the Bible, the Bay Psalm Book, and The New England Primer. The primer included the names of the Old and New Testament books, the Lord’s Prayer, the Apostles’ Creed, the Ten Commandments, and the Westminster Assembly Catechism. All the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence were Christians as were many of our leaders throughout history. George Washington said “Reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.” President James Madison said “We have staked the future of all of our political institutions upon the capacity of each of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”
Chemist George Washington Carver, African American, learned to read using the Bible, and discovered 300 uses for peanuts and hundreds of uses for soybeans, pecans, and sweet potatoes. How? He responded, “I asked Him to show me what to do with the peanut, and He did.” Franklin D. Roosevelt said “The defense of religion, of democracy, and of good faith among nations is all the same fight. To save one we must now make up our minds to save all.” Harriet Tubman, an escaped slave, ran the Underground Railroad. She would tell God, “I trust You. I don’t know where to go or what to do, but I expect You to lead me.” (How appropriate for us today!) Noah Webster, Father of American Education, stated, “In my view the Christian religion is the most important and one of the first things in which all children, under free government ought to be instructed.” Daniel Webster -“God grants liberty only to those who love it and are always ready to guard and defend it.”
Christians in America must remain firm and persevere through the totalitarianism, until it comes down.” Totalitarianism, not for America!
Art Keller,
Beavertown