Today, The Daily Item hits on part three of its ongoing series looking at the benefits and concerns of artificial intelligence. This time, we take a first look at AI’s use in health care, focusing on a study Geisinger has been conducting on AI’s possible effectiveness in detecting undiagnosed dementia.
There will be additional parts reviewing AI’s impact on the health care industry as a whole in the near future. We are starting with dementia following an extensive enterprise package done by The Daily Item and CNHI on dementia and everything it impacts earlier this summer.
AI can be scary for many, partly because we don’t know what we don’t know. However, there are clearly beneficial uses in streamlining available data and processes to get quicker results that will still need to be validated.
Geisinger’s 18-month study reviewed medical records of approximately 40,000 patients, including 8,000 diagnosed with dementia. The results showed the AI model “reliably predicted” patients with dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) earlier than providers may have, up to three years early in some cases.
“We were using data looking back in time that was already existing. It has the potential in the future to have a significant impact on patients and families,” said Dr. Glen Finney, director of Geisinger’s Memory and Cognition Program and a board member of the Greater PA Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “The next step is using it prospectively, as a look-forward tool to identify people in real-time to see if we can find people earlier with this tool. We have proven the concept using data that already existed. The next step is moving it into real time.”
Within the next seven years, 70 million people worldwide will have dementia, up from more than 55 million today. Getting an accurate diagnosis as quickly as possible can help these individuals and their families plan as far ahead as possible.
Dr. Yasser El-Manzalawy, Geisinger’s principal investigator and assistant professor of Population and Health Sciences, said this “more accurate model for early detection” can help identify patients for trials and perhaps even slow down the “onset of impairment,” which leads to better outcomes for patients.
The study shows, Finney said, the extraordinary value in Geisinger’s extensive medical records program. The marriage between Geisinger’s data, and health care data everywhere, and AI can be beneficial if used correctly and handled with the exceptional care patient data demands.
“We have contributed to the knowledge in the field on how to use big data generated in electronic medical records, leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to try to do case finding for people who are cognitively vulnerable,” Finney said. “It’s definitely in the right neighborhood to be considered a useful tool. It’s not perfect. It will miss things, it will mislabel things. That’s why you always need to verify. That’s true for any test or study you do.”
