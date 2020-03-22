Valley hospitals are as ready as they can be to wage a battle with more unknown factors than known. At this point, that is all we can ask of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center as they gear up for what will be a real test for us all in the coming days and weeks.
Pennsylvania’s total number of cases increased by at least 40 percent on consecutive days last week. That trend is likely to continue.
Our local health professionals — our neighbors, friends, fathers, mothers, sons and daughters — offer front-line protection. For that, we admire their professionalism and courage. We are lucky to live in a rural area with the health care facilities we have.
We admire those workers because no one really knows what is coming. Those who oversee care in the Valley have a handle on this novel coronavirus based on what is and has happened elsewhere.
But even Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical knows what’s coming will present a real challenge. “It is the oddest thing to prepare for,” she said. “We’re preparing for something that does not have an end date.”
Officials at both hospitals say they so far have enough of the things they need for facilities of their size. Keeping those supplies coming as the need inevitably grows is another matter.
Joe Stender, a media relations specialist with Geisinger said the health system has an “adequate stockpile of supplies to successfully manage times of crisis or high demand. We are monitoring our supply and usage daily. Our team is prepared and trained, and we stand ready to treat our communities during any public health concern — and COVID-19 is no exception.”
Aucker still sounded warning bells. “I would be untruthful if I didn’t say I have worried at times about the supply chain issue,” Aucker said.
“We are more prepared than most, I think.”
No one really knows what is next. Those on the frontlines tell us they’re ready. For that, we should all be grateful.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.