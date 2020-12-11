While I was not a signatory to the statement made on Dec. 3 by Sens. Jake Corman and Kim Ward and Reps. Bryan Cutler and Kerry Benninghoff, I do support the comments and initiatives contained in it. They call for House and Senate committees to hold hearings and consider legislation during the 2021-22 session that begins Jan, 5, 2021 that addresses issues raised during this past election cycle.
The most pressing concerns relate to the security and manner in which votes were counted, the secretary of the commonwealth’s management of the 2020 General Election, and the impact of the judiciary on the 2020 General Election and subsequent candidate legal challenges.
Under the United States Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution, the General Assembly is empowered to conduct elections through statute and laws. We have an election code and that election code was amended significantly as recently as Act 77 of 2019. However, Secretary Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a number of changes this election cycle that are not contained in statute or law. That is one of the reasons why confidence in the election process has eroded.
Pennsylvania statute states clearly that absentee ballots and mail-in ballots shall be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Other than overseas military ballots, there is no other exception. But the Pennsylvania Democratic Party sued to allow ballots to be counted up to three days after Election Day even if they did not have a postmark prior to Election Day. And the Democratic majority state Supreme Court agreed and ordered that to happen.
Pennsylvania statute states clearly the signature on the application ballot shall match the signature on record at the voter registration office. But the Pennsylvania Democratic Party sued to say that it shouldn’t matter whether the signature matched or not. And the Democratic majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed with that argument even if it was against the statute.
Pennsylvania statute states a county voter registration office may provide for an alternate site located outside of the county seat. That provision was meant for a county office to have a manned satellite location as needed from time to time. An example would be for a larger county like Luzerne County to have a main office in Wilkes-Barre and a satellite location in Hazleton which is in the southern section of the county. But with Secretary Boockvar’s blessing and direction, many counties put up unsecured and unmanned drop boxes in a host of different places. In Philadelphia, they were sometimes placed outside of Democratic ward leader’s homes and businesses. I can never remember drop boxes being used, let alone being used in abundance, in urban settings. There is a belief that hundreds of unmanned drop boxes were used in a dozen or so urban counties.
In the evening of Nov. 1, less than 36 hours before the election, Secretary Boockvar issued new “guidance” to county offices on allowing the “curing” of questioned ballots that lacked security envelopes, etc. There is no statutory basis for this. And some counties did it and some did not. There is still a state Senate election that hasn’t been settled out in western Pennsylvania and in one case Allegheny County followed new “guidance” and Westmoreland County did not. With more than 100,000 votes cast, the votes between the candidates is only several hundred. That “guidance” may result in the Democratic candidate winning and the Republican one losing.
Finally, poll watchers are allowed in statute and are required to be able to see the counting of ballots. It took a court order in Philadelphia County to allow some poll watchers to get within a decent distance of the counting of the ballots although they still were not close enough to see how the ballots were marked.
For these, and other reasons, hearings on the 2020 General Election should be held once the 2021-22 session starts and testimony collected under oath from Secretary Boockvar and various election parties, workers and voters. And that after they are concluded, legislation be considered to make sure that voter confidence is restored.
State Sen. John Gordner represents the 27th District, which covers Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties.