We owe a huge debt of gratitude this week to the more than 75 state and local firefighters, and related emergency personnel who worked tirelessly for nearly a week to bring a wildfire under control on Shade Mountain in Snyder County.
The fire, of unknown origin, was first reported before noon on Friday and affected nearly 200 acres before it was brought under control on Sunday, a spokesman for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reported. Fire personnel have remained on the scene each day this week, working to put out any remaining hot spots.
Fortunately, no structures were damaged or threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported.
The danger for more wildfires remains, however.
The National Weather Service issued a “Red Flag Warning” on Tuesday morning, noting that weather conditions increased the possibility that any fires could quickly spread out of control and become difficult to contain. The weather conditions this week included a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions on the ground.
In its 2022 annual Wildland Fire Program report, the DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry reported that a total of 1,036 wildfires burned more than 2,700 acres last year, destroying four homes, damaging 26 other structures and causing 11 injuries.
Here’s another fact — 99 percent of those fires were started by people.
“We know that a simple act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn wrote in an advisory issued in early April as the spring wildfire season was ramping up. “Wildfire damages climb with each day of sun and wind and we encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious when lighting fires during these conditions.”
Today’s wildfire danger rating in the four-county Valley region, published by DCNR, is “moderate,” meaning that conditions will enable wildfires to ignite and spread. Outdoor burning should be restricted to early morning and late evening, while avoiding windy conditions.
The wildfire danger remains “high’ in several surrounding counties here in Central Pennsylvania, however, indicating that wildfires could ignite easily and spread rapidly.
Because nearly every wildfire is started by a person, the responsibility to prevent them rests with each of us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.