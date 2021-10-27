Dan Greak is running for supervisor of Union Township. Dan is a contractor who knows how to make things. He is also a Taekwondo instructor who knows how to build character, teach students the value of respect, and develop discipline.
He is an honorable, kind, and caring person who is committed to helping the residents of Union Township by fulfilling all the duties of a township supervisor — for example, tending to roads and bridges, managing emergencies, working with fire protection, managing stormwater, and preserving agriculture. His background in construction and his concern for people qualify him to do this job.
Township supervisor is not a political job. What someone thinks about abortion, military funding, how to deal with China, or whether to fund community college is irrelevant in terms of their responsibilities for this job.
Someone who understands how to fix things, how to get along with others, and how to anticipate and respond to everyone’s needs is the best person for the job, regardless of their political party. Dan Greak is that person.
Shari Jacobson,
Lewisburg