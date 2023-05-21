Start with the premise that social media isn’t going anywhere. So to control what is becoming — or has possibly already become — a runaway freight train, safety nets must be put into place, particularly when it comes to adolescents using these platforms.
Earlier this month, the American Psychological Association (APA) released its first-ever Health Advisory on Social Media Use in Adolescence. Not to be lost in the shuffle of data, is this note from the APA: While the platforms can promote healthy socialization, their use should be preceded by training in social media literacy.
We have all seen kids walking alone or in small groups, heads tilted down, pattering away on their phones to deliver another Snap or post an image to Instagram. Among teens between the ages of 13 and 17, 95 percent use YouTube, two-thirds use TikTok, 62 percent use Instagram and 59 percent use Snapchat, according to data from the Pew Research Center.
It’s the age these kids have grown up in, when they are spending time in front of computer screens as kindergartners and too many have their own phones before they are ready. This generation will be technically savvy as any, and as reliant on technology more than any before them.
They are growing up in an age of influencers and FOMO — “fear of missing out” for those who grew up returning home at night when the street lights flipped on — and for many their worlds are built around social media and their cellphones.
Having access isn’t “inherently harmful,” as the APA president said, but many of those with access don’t understand the power, both good and bad, that access grants. There is critical information available on social media, such as schedules for sports teams, chats among classmates about school work, or information needed for an upcoming field trip.
Geisinger’s director of pediatric integrative services, the mother of three daughters, hit the nail on the head when she noted social media is not a once-and-done conversation, where you check it off the list. Rather, it should be an ongoing, back-and-forth dialogue about appropriate content, responsible use, as well as inherent risks. “(This topic requires) repetition and constantly evaluating it, looking at how that child is responding to it, because there’s a lot of individual differences related to kids’ ability and maturity and use of social media,” Dr. Tawnya Meadows said.
That is where education comes in, creating a level of understanding social media at every level. And that education has to start at home, where parents must be engaged and aware, and willing to repeat the conversations and lessons.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.