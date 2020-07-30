Dairy farmers are dedicated people who have a job seven days a week for 52 weeks. They observe the holidays knowing those cows must be milked twice a day, some cases three times a day.
They provide a nutritious wholesome drink called “whole milk,” that was taken out of the schools without too much trouble. Now getting it back in the schools is a real problem. Without whole milk, the children are missing nutrients they need for proper growth and development.
Dairy farmers have been struggling with unfair prices at the farm for years. Then the coronavirus hit and the prices hit rock bottom ($10-12 per hundredweight). One hundredweight of milk equals 11.63 gallons.
The pricing formula set by the federal government (supported by the co-ops) does not include the farmer’s cost of production. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that the average cost of production is $22-23 per hundredweight. By fixing the formula and removing the corruption in the system, the dairy farmers would not need all the government programs (taxpayer’s money).
Progressive Agriculture Organization (Pro Ag) under the leadership of Arden Tewksbury, a retired dairy farmer, has been working for years to get a fair price for the dairy producer.
If anyone or any organization has questions, concerns, or would like to support this endeavor, please contact Arden at 570-833-5776. We strongly urge everyone to support the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act. Make contact with your local officials and county commissioners, as soon as you can.
Barb Troester,
Union County