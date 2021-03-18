I read the account of the union negotiations in the March 12 Daily Item and as a community member, I am appalled!
I am retired. I don’t have children in the school system. My closest tie is we pay school taxes. We do that gladly. We want to live in a community that values the children and their education.
The school board has offered the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association a paltry raise while making it harder for them to afford health care. These people are essential to making the schools run smoothly. They have bills to pay and they need to be healthy.
Apparently not all that essential to the school board … which threatens their livelihood.
The officials generously state “each employee would be interviewed” and they will “retain as many employees as they can.”
We need jobs in our community. A New Jersey firm will be deciding who has a job. Those that stay will have wages reduced in many cases. These are people who have been a vital part of our schools, people who pay taxes and shop in our community, our neighbors.
We have survived a year of deprivation as a community by supporting each other. Do we now sacrifice members of our community? Do we put the children through yet more upheaval by handing over decisions to a New Jersey firm?
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland