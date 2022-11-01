As October comes to a close, so does the commemoration of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. I’d like to thank everyone who came out to one of the recent vigils that were hosted by Transitions of Pennsylvania across the region. These vigils affirmed that our communities are committed to giving domestic violence survivors the hope and the help they deserve.
Escaping domestic abuse and the trauma it causes is easier said than done. As Ken Montrose has said, “Soldiers come home from the battlefield; but for domestic violence survivors, home was the battlefield.” We have more work to do to eliminate the myths that may be holding some victims back from getting help they need.
One of the greatest myths is that domestic violence victims are weak. The fact is that some of the strongest people I’ve ever met are survivors of domestic violence. Their self-esteem and their safety (and often that of their children) are attacked by the perpetrator as a means of control. Even the smallest assertion of independence is an act of courage and defiance.
Another big myth is that it’s easy for someone to leave an abusive relationship. The fact is that perpetrators trap victims with physical threats, emotional manipulation and economic coercion. They isolate their victims from any support systems and encourage the perception that no one is there to help them.
The reality is that help is always there: Whether it’s a call to a friend, or to an advocate like those at Transitions, or to the police. There are tools available to help break the cycle of violence and to hold the offenders accountable. Whether it’s being hosted in a safe house, getting into counseling, seeking a Protection From Abuse Order, or making a report to the police for criminal charges, there are people standing by to help with all these things. All those who attended the recent vigils are proof of that.
Mike Piecuch,
Snyder County District Attorney