The third part of The Daily Item’s year-long look at mental health concludes today with a look at how food service employees and educators are dealing with invisible struggles.
Over the weekend, the first part of this latest entry into the series looked at mental health among front-line medical professionals — who battled through the worst of the pandemic and still battle what they saw — and athletes at various levels dealing with stress to perform at high levels.
Each offers a unique perspective. The goal of the series is to offer real-life examples of what our friends and neighbors are dealing with, along with potential solutions.
What is important to remember is that many people — more than we probably recognize — are dealing with something. It could be at home, at work, in school, almost everywhere. From depression to post-traumatic stress to loneliness, the struggles are often real and ongoing.
There is nothing “wrong” with admitting that. There’s nothing “wrong” with seeking help.
We all wear masks at some point.
According to psychiatry.org, “More than half of people with mental illness don’t receive help for their disorders. Often, people avoid or delay seeking treatment due to concerns about being treated differently or fears of losing their jobs and livelihood. That’s because stigma, prejudice and discrimination against people with mental illness is still very much a problem.”
A way to get beyond the problem is to understand help is available, and more people are battling things we can’t see than we probably recognize.
“I don’t think mental health discriminates between man, woman, race, student-athlete or non-student-athlete,” Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper told us. “I think it’s a societal issue. If you’re human, there’s a good chance you’re going to struggle with it at some point and have to deal with it.”
He’s spot on.
Mental health never discriminates, never concerns itself with who you are, what you are and how you are.
So remember, you are far from alone in dealing with mental health. The National Alliance for Mental Illness notes that 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year and 1 in 20 experience a serious mental illness. About half of all people who experience mental illness do so by age 14, according to NAMI, and 75 percent by age 24. Those last two data points are certainly exacerbated by COVID.
Listening to medical professionals talk about their struggles in this latest series is difficult and uncomfortable. But those who have lived through the worst of COVID recognize they need help to get through it and help is being provided.
The first step is recognizing the issue and understanding there is no reason to struggle alone. Help is available.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.