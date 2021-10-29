What happens when you or a loved one needs nursing home care but can’t afford $200 a day? What if you would like to receive care at home instead? Pennsylvania offers a program called Waiver that can give you that choice.
Until five years ago, the local Area Agencies on Aging helped people in person with the whole Waiver process — showing they are in need and enrolling them.
Then Pennsylvania contracted with Maximus, a for-profit company based in Virginia. Maximus is now in charge of enrolling the person in Waiver. The personal help the AAA provided was replaced by a mailed 50-plus paged application and a call center number. Complaints were and still are reported from all over the state about lost documents, delays, and poor service. Many people gave up and entered nursing homes.
Now the state plans to award another contract to Maximus for finding out if the person has a need for the program (assessment).
AAA staff, volunteers, families, and legislators are asking:
Why replace a successful local program with a for-profit company? Why give more responsibility to a company that has such a poor record?
What would you do if you needed an electrician, a babysitter, a mechanic? I’d guess that you’d want good references.
We shouldn’t be smarter than our government, and it’s our money!
If you agree, call the governor and your reps!
Farida Zaid,
Lewisburg