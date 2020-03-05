A series of surveys conducted over the past three years has generated 47 recommendations for future initiatives in Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. State officials are seeking additional comments before a final report is issued later this year.
Regional representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) held an open meeting Monday in Sunbury to present results included in a preliminary report on survey results.
Paul Zeph, a park planner for DCNR, noted that more than 14,000 people have participated in surveys over the past three years. “Now, we are looking for feedback, and we’ll come up with a final report at the end of 2020.”
According to the state’s preliminary report, the results of the surveys will “help inform the ‘Penn’s Parks for All’ strategic plan, guiding the Bureau’s work for the next 25 years.”
The state’s 121 parks range in size from three to more than 20,000 acres and total nearly 300,000 acres across the commonwealth. In addition to hiking and camping, they offer visitors more than 30,000 picnic tables, 270 picnic pavilions, 56 swimming beaches, 15 swimming pools, 16 disc golf courses, 11 marinas, two equestrian stables, four ski areas, two golf courses and six fields to fly model airplanes.
Surveys found that visitors feel safe during visits to state parks and they are highly satisfied with the condition of hiking trails, the camping reservation system, sanitation and cleanliness and the responsiveness of state employees.
Among the survey responses, there was high agreement that the state should:
n Continue to emphasize healthful outdoor recreation activities.
n Offer a quiet natural and/or wild experience.
n Designate areas for quiet, wild and remote camping experiences.
n Conduct more resource management activities to improve water quality.
n Devote more staffing and funding to conserve the quality native habitats.
n Enlarge some park boundaries to protect watersheds and buffers for recreation.
n Continue acquiring land to conserve resources and help manage parks.
n Invest more time and resources in volunteers and friends groups.
To review all of the data, survey results, reports and recommendations, visit online at — www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks — then click on the “Penns Parks for All” link at the top of the page.
The state’s invitation for additional comments offers a unique opportunity to help set priorities that will affect an entire generation.
Share your thoughts and suggestions on the DCNR website listed above. Look for the link “Provide comments about improving services and facilities recommendations” in the “Penns Parks for All” section, or mail comments to PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks, Planning Section, P.O. Box 8551, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8551.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.