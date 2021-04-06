Fred Keller said he is going to the U.S.-Mexico border to see for himself. You would think he has seen enough on his Fox and Newsmax shows.
If he wants to go for a joy ride, then go to Texas or Georgia or those other states slammed with flooding, tornadoes, and their lives have been turned upside down! Those states’ legislatures are at the border instead of at home helping their people.
He can go to those states and see the suffering for himself. And just maybe he will find something he can do for these ignored people since their own legislatures do not care!
Now Fred, do something for your country and its people!
William Herrold,
Northumberland