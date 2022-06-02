I have been diligently seeking work for the last 10 months. I live in Lewisburg, have no car but can easily walk to many jobs. I’ve applied to everywhere, multiple times! I interview well but assume I’ve been turned down due to a past crime for which I have served my time.
I can’t move forward without a job. I only have a place to stay because my girlfriend is on disability and that pays her rent. I am facing jail time for nonpayment for fines. I want to work!
I hear complaints about being short staffed and see all the “Help Wanted” signs but am constantly told “not interested.” I understand employers prefer someone with experience or without a background, but it seems that businesses could help themselves by considering this population of people that so desperately want to make changes in their lives and get gainfully employed.
What would you do if no one would hire you? How would you support yourself?
Just like you, I want to have security and a future, and I am willing to work for it. Help wanted? I am available.
Jared Linkus,
Lewisburg