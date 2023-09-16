Recently I heard our secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Russell Redding, say that Pennsylvania is the only state with a Farm Bill. Farms are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s identity, economy, and heritage.
Currently we have Pennsylvanians on the Agriculture Committees of both the House and Senate in Washington. This gives us, as citizens of Pennsylvania, a unique opportunity to press for the best possible U.S. Farm Bill.
The $19.5 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act is for the major conservation programs of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that have long been part of the Farm Bill. The idea is to add new money to existing programs. But Rep.Glenn Thompson, the Pennsylvanian who chairs the powerful House Agriculture Committee and who is our Representative in Congress, has indicated that he favors redirecting this funding elsewhere, and others on the committee are considering replacing the old money with the new.
More than Penn’s Woods will be affected if this happens. The money is desperately needed by the people who live in the rural areas of our state that Thompson represents. Think of the economic boost additional agriculture funding would have on your community and your county.
Please call the offices of both Rep. Thompson and Sen. John Fetterman, who serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and let them know you expect them to deliver the money as allocated, so Pennsylvania’s economy gets this big boost.
Why would they not help their own districts?
Judith Marvin,
Lewisburg