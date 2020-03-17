The coronavirus — the health crisis that is applying the emergency brakes to our busy work schedules, social activities and nearly everything related to every day life — also invites us to slow down, take a look around and, if possible, offer help to others.
It beckons us to call or check in with family members, friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly, just to make sure everything is OK and to inquire if there is any way we can help.
The most common question many of us will ask in the coming weeks and months will be “How are you doing?”
After Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools to be closed for two weeks in the vital effort to slow the spread of the virus, Ken Bethge, the owner of Maurer’s Dairy & Ice Cream Shoppe in Shamokin, found a way to help. He will be cooking up a free breakfast during the mandatory school shutdown to help ensure that children who normally receive food in school will not go without while they are at home.
“I deliver milk every morning to three school districts and I see how many kids eat breakfast in the Shamokin schools,” Bethge told us, adding that he has received an overwhelming outpouring of food and financial donations since he posted his free breakfast offer online.
He is not alone. Several Valley businesses are stepping up to help students, some who rely almost wholly on school meals, find a way to eat during the shutdown.
Thousands of children across the Central Susquehanna Valley and more than 29.6 million across the nation depend on free and reduced cost meals they receive in schools. During the 2018-19 school year, more than 168 million free or reduced cost lunches were served in Pennsylvania under the National School Lunch Program, according to the state Department of Education.
But it’s not just children and youth. Many elderly residents enjoy meals, activities and social time at senior citizens centers, which unfortunately, are closing to prevent the spread of this illness which can be especially harmful to older adults.
Many older people will be staying home in the weeks and months ahead. All of us can make good use of some of the extra time on our hands by knocking on the door of an elderly neighbor, making a phone call or slipping a note into their mailbox.
In difficult and scary times such as these, it’s the kindness, concern and the assistance of others that will help all of us get through it together.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.