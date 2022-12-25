I recently had the opportunity to interview Santa Claus, and I was curious about his thoughts on what he might give former President Donald J. Trump for Christmas. He agreed to come to our home for the interview and he insisted on riding Rudolph on a dark night, staying under the radar, and landing in our back yard around 11 p.m. so hopefully there wouldn’t be anyone noticing his arrival. Santa told me he couldn’t stay for more than an hour so I planned to have my questions ready and I also asked my wife, Linda (my cute codgerette), to come up with a few questions, too.
Santa arrived quietly and right on time so I invited him in while Rudolph opted to stay on the back porch where there was a thick blanket and a mix of reindeer treats.
“I’m ready,” Santa said as he sat in my recliner. “I only have an hour to spare.”
“I know, and thank you for coming,” I replied. “Tell me some of your thoughts on Donald Trump over the years.”
“Well, I’ll hit the high points,” Santa said as he leaned forward in his chair. “Being taught to ‘never be a loser’ when he was very young and having his father focus on making money in legal or illegal ways was not the best home atmosphere for him but his very strong ego insisted on always winning as he dreamed of becoming the world’s richest and most powerful man.”
“How did you try to change his thoughts in that regard?” I asked.
“I started out with lumps of coal wrapped as Christmas gifts,” Santa said, “and that worked fairly well until he got to the age of not believing in me anymore. Even though I signed those little notes from Santa. Given all that’s happening in the world, I’ve arranged to have three trucks dump their loads of coal at the entrance to Mar-A-Lago early Christmas morning along with a big sign that says SANTA KNOWS WHAT YOU ARE DOING!”
“One can only hope it makes an impact,” I said.
“Yes,” Santa replied, “Hope springs eternal but he’s been the world’s biggest grifter over the years and I’m not sure he can change at this late date.”
“So what do you think might help if three loads of coal doesn’t make a difference to him?”
“Well,” Santa said as he tugged at this beard, “I think I’ve done all I can and I’m hoping the Department of Justice comes through with some major prison time to give him some time to just sit and think about the changes he can make in his life, and I mean positive changes for the good.”
“What can we do to help change his ways?” Linda asked.
“The American people need to speak out in one voice to let Trump and his cronies know that future actions that interfere with whatever the Justice Department decides are going to be met with actions that our judicial system decides based on the evidence available,” Santa said.
“So you’re talking about Republicans, Democrats and independents speaking out in a common voice to ensure a Jan. 6 scenario never happens again?” I asked.
“If you as a cherished democracy want to continue as a democracy, it has to be that way.” Santa said.
My mind swam with what Santa just said. Yes, we saw the mob trashing the Capitol where five died and 140 were injured; we know based on factual information that Trump watched the trashing 187 minutes without intervening; we heard the testimony via the January 6 Committee; we heard Trump talk about suspending the Constitution; and we applauded the Department of Justice’s charges against Trump. And now Santa was saying it’s up to us to ensure these outrages never happen again.
“I know it’s going to be difficult,” Santa said, “but remember nothing real valuable was ever easy. And just for the record, Bob and Linda, we all make mistakes at times, and for example I know exactly what your errors were in the past and also the good things you’ve done”
We both stared with surprise. “Really?”
“Oh, you never heard the song about knowing when you’re sleeping and when you’re awake and knowing when you’re bad or good so be good for goodness sake? It’s true!”
We both smiled. “Thanks Santa,” I said. “This Old Codger and his Codgerette will give it our best shot and try to convince others to do the same.” Linda gave him a thumbs up as he climbed on Rudolph and they were off into the night with Santa shouting an ear-splitting “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.