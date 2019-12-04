“Home for the holidays” holds a special meaning for most people, but for more than 13,000 people in Pennsylvania who don’t have a permanent home, it means something entirely different.
Fortunately, there are teams of dedicated volunteers working in places named The Gate House, Haven Ministry, By Grace Transitional Home and many others to provide shelter, food and warmth to those in need.
An open house event on Monday kicked off a fundraising event for the By Grace Transitional Home in Middleburg. The home has served 80 homeless women and their children since it opened its doors in June 2016.
The holiday season is a good time to take note of the missions of By Grace, Haven Ministry in Sunbury, The Gate House shelter in Danville and other organizations that open their doors.
On any single night, there are about 13,512 people in Pennsylvania who are homeless, according to the most recent figures published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
They include about 8,163 individuals, 5,349 people in families with children, 684 who are unaccompanied homeless youth, 982 veterans and 1,318 chronically homeless individuals, according to 2018 HUD estimates of homelessness in Pennsylvania.
Approximately 87 percent of the Pennsylvania homeless population is sheltered and nearly 13 percent unsheltered.
Across the nation, there are about 552,830 people who are classified as homeless — about 60 percent men and 40 percent women, and about 20.2 percent are children and teenagers under 18 years old.
By Grace Transitional Home helps homeless women and their children get back on their feet and move forward. The average stay is 14 months, and the residents take part in counseling, parenting classes and job searches.
Haven Ministry serves those who are “caught in the web of poverty,” the organization notes. “Clients are diverse in gender, age, race and circumstances in life,” Haven Ministry writes on its website. “Haven can provide a respite from homelessness and allow them to find ways to escape the cycle of poverty.”
The Gate House was founded in 1997 to provide safe shelter to homeless families in Montour and Columbia counties. “Our mission is to keep families in crisis together. Our goal is to offer a stabilizing environment as our residents transition back into the community.”
Donations to By Grace Transitional Home can be mailed to the home at 8 East Oak St., Middleburg, PA, 17842, or Grace Covenant Church at 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg.
For more information on Haven Ministry and The Gate House, visit their websites at: www.havenministrysunbury.com and thegatehouseshelter.com