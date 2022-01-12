Harry Prentiss’ letter of Dec. 7 and follow-up letter come across as a wee bit disingenuous. If I am reading the letter correctly his intent is to question the seriousness of the COVID pandemic.
His first effort at sleight of hand is his suggestion that we are being deceived leaving the antecedent of the relative pronoun vague. “We are told” he proclaims that the numbers of infected people are rising. Although he cites “the papers” he leaves without comment which paper and never asks the key question of where the papers get their information. The answer to the question of where does the information come from is the state Department of Health by way of reporting hospitals across the 67 counties of Pennsylvania.
He asks, “are there so many people feeling ill?” Well in truth, many of those COVID cases no longer feel ill. More than 5.4 million people worldwide have died of COVID with over 800,000 Americans to be found in that total. Worldwide, there are over 300 million recorded cases of COVID with the U.S. having 61 million of that total. Pennsylvania alone has had 2.2 million cases. So, to answer Harry’s question in one word: Yes.
Finally, Harry suggests that at his work he manages 10 employees and sees from 3,000 to 5,000 customers a week and none of his employees have come down with COVID. (It is unclear how he knows the health of all of his customers.) But excellent news if true and speaks to the effectiveness of masking as my last venture into a Fine Wine and Good Spirits state store (my guess as to his business given his description of his work environment in his second letter) made clear that all employees must be masked and until recently, all customers as well.
While not popular in some circles, vaccinations and masks are still the best way out of this pandemic.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland