Once again we are including a benefit with our Veterans Day program in Mifflinburg. The VA Nurshing Home in Hollidaysburg has become our permanent place to help. The wonderful thing is that 100 percent of what is donated — whether it be clothing, gift cards or money — is utilized by the residents.
As in previous years, we are collecting new pocket t-shirts, sweat tops and sweat pants sizes small to 5X. In addition we will also accept gift cards from Weis Markets, Giant and Walmart. All three stores are represented in the Hollidaysburg area and can be utilized there. Any donations can be dropped off at our Veterans Day ceremony in Mifflinburg or by contacting me. Checks can simply be made out to: Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. This is a tax-deductible donation and their tax number is 23-6002830.
Veterans already did their part to ensure our freedoms and the least we can do is say thank you by brightening their lives. We are trying our best to make this a true community event and to not only honor our heroes but to do something tangible to help them.
Doug Walter,
Lewisburg