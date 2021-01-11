In a year where we needed to make a difference more than ever, the Valley once again delivered with its generosity.
Donations for the Salvation Army’s rebranded Here. For Good. campaign continue to trickle in daily. As of Friday, the total is $139,371.72. It is the second-highest total in the history of the program, which dates back to 1987.
The goal was $115,000, which was surpassed on Christmas Eve.
Thanks to everyone who donated to the campaign. It marks a continuation of more than three decades of giving in our region. Formerly the Needy Family Fund, overall this campaign has raised $3.2 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The Charles B. Degenstein Foundation donated $10,000 and the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation donated $7,600. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation already donated $50,000 earlier this week, which brings the donations from the three foundations up to $67,600 for 2020. The three Degenstein foundations have donated more than $607,000 since 1999 when they first joined the annual campaign.
Those are big numbers and we cannot overstate how much we appreciate the help of those foundations. Some of those donations come with a challenge to hit a goal before the donation kicks in. Consider it challenge accepted. Again.
The $5, $10 and $20 donations add up and they add up quickly.
Valley residents never fail to deliver. This program seems to be in good hands moving forward.
Dozens of volunteers work behind the scenes to help the Salvation Army prepare for and operate during the distribution days.
This year, we ran into 18-year-old Bevianna Girardi volunteering. The daughter of Salvation Army community coordinator Joel Harris helped pack food and gifts for distribution days.
“Helping the community is rewarding,” said Girardi, who has been helping since she was 13.
It sure is Bevianna. So thanks to everyone, again, for helping so many of our neighbors get the help they needed in 2020.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.