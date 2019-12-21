When President Abraham Lincoln fired General George McClellan during the Civil War, angered Union officers turned to another general, Winfield Scott Hancock of Pennsylvania, to voice their frustration.
Hancock admonished them, “Remember always that we are here not to serve the interests of any one man. We are here to serve our country.”
During the lengthy proceedings in the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday, Dec.18, it became obvious to all who was serving the interests of one man, and who was serving our country.
Our nation’s eyes now turn to the United States Senate, and the men and women who represent our interests in that august chamber. Will they serve the interests of one man, or will they serve our country?
Senators must swear the following oath prior to the momentous proceeding that will occur in the coming weeks, “I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.’’
In addition to this oath, I would encourage every senator to reflect daily on the words of Winfield Scott Hancock.
John Deppen,
Northumberland