More than 45,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on June 26, the third consecutive day with a record total. On the same day, at a White House briefing, Donald Trump’s vice president said, “We have made truly remarkable progress…” Remarkable?
Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the health crisis has been an epic failure, from telling us there was no threat, to recommending unproven medicines, to suggesting we inject ourselves with household disinfectant. More than 130,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19.
America has just over 4 percent of the world’s population. We’ve had more than 25 percent of the deaths from COVID-19. That’s remarkable.
There was plenty of warning. In a late January piece for USA TODAY, Joe Biden wrote, “The outbreak of a new coronavirus ... will get worse before it gets better.” Before leaving the White House, the Obama administration prepared a 69-page pandemic guidebook and turned it over to Trump. It was ignored.
Now Trump wants to slow down testing for coronavirus, but Joe Biden doesn’t agree. He believes widespread testing is the key to controlling the disease and reopening our economy.
The former vice president spoke about health care recently in Pennsylvania. He closed his remarks with this reminder for Donald Trump — “No trust is more sacred, no responsibility more solemn, no purpose more fundamental than for a president to do absolutely everything that he or she can do to protect American lives.” Let’s hope Trump was listening.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury