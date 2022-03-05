I belong to the minority, Democratic party in central Pennsylvania, where I’ve lived for more than 45 years. I have history with Fred Keller as our district’s state and U.S. Congressional representative. I’m elated to see him go and here’s why.
He’s blown off my communications regarding political concerns and issues through the years. In a phone call with my husband sometime ago, Fred Keller treated him rudely and made disparaging comments about public school teachers. We happen to have two fine public school teachers in our family.
Since coming to more prominence as a U.S. representative, he has conducted himself in a highly partisan and divisive manner. For example, in a recent Daily Item article he referenced “the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court” twice as “pitting Republicans against Republicans” by approving the newly redrawn congressional map and doing “the Commonwealth a great injustice when it once again overstepped its authority and selected a partisan map favoring Democrats.” There’s much to pick apart in these comments. I’ll just say to Fred Keller that our congressional maps have favored the Republicans in central, northwest and northeast Pennsylvania for the last two decades.
The final straw for me with Fred Keller was his promotion of the Big Lie by signing on to the Texas lawsuit aimed at overthrowing the legal results of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election and by voting against certifying Pennsylvania’s electoral votes making Joe Biden our legally elected president.
Cut me a break!
I want representation that shares my values such as caring for and looking our for people and the environment, building and maintaining a strong economy, believes in upholding our democratic practices and institutions and the rule of law.
Mary Lotspeich,
Lewisburg