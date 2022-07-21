There’s not much of a line between random acts of kindness and heroism.
A smile and a hello, or holding a door open for somebody on their worst day can help keep them moving toward better times.
Sometimes just being a little observant, with a kindness mindset, can turn you into a lifesaver.
Earl A. Mattern walks the Robbins Trail near Hess Field daily. On Oct. 8, he saw a backpack on the trail he recognized as one owned by somebody he had seen hiking the day prior.
He called out a couple of times over a steep embankment hoping to hear a response.
“God told me to call out one more time,” Mattern said. “And I called out, and he answered.”
The man had fallen approximately 50 feet down the embankment and was injured, laying up against a tree near the edge of Mahoning Creek.
Mattern, who called 911 when he discovered the backpack, directed rescuers to the man.
On May 10, Cynthia Kay Cavanaugh and Brad Bason saved former six-term Montour County commissioner Thomas Herman from his burning home.
Cavanaugh and Bason saw smoke. For Cavanaugh, it seemed like it might be coming from her father’s home. For Bason, it was just smoke that moved him to help.
Cavanaugh found her father just inside the door of the home, conscious but unable to move. That’s when Bason arrived and the duo removed him from the fire. A third party, Jessica Vansickle, arrived and helped move Herman.
The one-story home was destroyed, the fire was ruled accidental but the cause was undetermined.
Both acts led to a life saved, prompting Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff to commend the heroes with framed letters of recognition at a public meeting.
To Mattern, Dyroff said, “You went above and beyond and took it upon yourself to get involved with an incident that many others may have passed on. Your actions undoubtedly saved the life of that man.”
Dyroff had similar praise for Cavanaugh and Bason.
“Had you not run to the fire your father, Thomas Herman, may not be alive today,” he said.
In both cases, it would have been easy for the heroes to continue with their business. Instead, in their moment of concern for the well-being of somebody else — from a family member to a complete stranger — they responded to that urge, took action and saved a life.
Being observant and having a genuine concern about the other humans on the planet are not difficult concepts to understand or put into practice.
The world can always use more heroes.