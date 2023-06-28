Nearly 100 kids, ages 9 to 14, are being given opportunities to expand their horizons during the third annual HERYN program which wraps up this week in New Columbia.
The program is an acronym, pronounced like heron the bird, and under the guidance of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature is designed to introduce area kids to kayaking and fishing, teaching the fundamentals while building confidence and creating a level of interest in the outdoors, Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said.
After two years of hosting a dozen kids each day over six days, a lengthy wait list allowed organizers to expand to 96 kids, 16 per day.
The outreach is a wonderful opportunity for these young people. More and more kids are spending more and more time on their screens today than they are enjoying the outdoors.
According to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology, “children ages 8-12 in the United States spend 4-6 hours a day watching or using screens, and teens spend up to 9 hours.”
Conversely, data from the Pennsylvania Game Commission show that there were 36,359 Junior Resident hunting licenses sold in Pennsylvania in 2010, a number that dropped to 15,129 in 2021. That is why we see the Game Commission initiate mentor hunts and youth-only fishing days across the state, to jumpstart the next generation of anglers and hunters and outdoor lovers across the commonwealth.
“I love helping anybody get more involved in the outdoors whether it’s hunting or fishing,” HERYN counselor Walt Bingaman said. “I grew up in a household where my father never hunted or fished a day in his life, so that meant for me and my brother to get exposure to the outdoor sports we needed to have people mentor us so that’s why I’m so passionate about it.”
Campers learn everything from how to correctly put on a lifejacket to how to set a hook while fishing. Some caught their first fish in just a few casts following some of the instructions.
Clearly what they are doing is working. Over the first four days, Zaktansky said the novice anglers had hauled in more than 700 fish.
“Our goal is to develop a vested interest in our river-based resources for the next generation of environmental stewards,” Zaktansky said. “I remember the sense of independence I felt when I first started catching fish on my own and the therapeutic aspect of conquering the fears of first learning to kayak. We want to provide those experiences for other young people who may not have the opportunity to otherwise.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.