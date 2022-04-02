Lately there have been several articles in The Daily Item touting the advantages of electric vehicles (EV) but what about the hidden costs.
An EV battery warranty is 8 years/100,000 miles. BMW i3 replacement battery costs $16,000, Chevrolet Bolt $16,000, Tesla Model 3 $13,500 /Model S $22,000, VW e-Golf $23,500, KIA EV6 $10,000 (average $17,000). My 2015 Chevy Impala luxury car, V6, 6 speed automatic, 25mpg, range 500+ miles. For $17,000 I could buy 3,400 gallons of gas ($5/gal), travel 85,000 miles (7 years of use).
According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, worldwide, “fewer than a dozen” facilities recycle EV batteries today. Roughly 10 percent are recycled today. What happens to the other 90% and their hazardous waste? Landfills?
California currently accounts for 42% of the nation’s EVs, about 636,000 vehicles. There are “no EV-battery recycling plants in California,” and “only five up and running nationwide” — a hazardous waste time bomb.
Charging stations are slim to none in our area. How many electric vehicle charging stations do we have for people who live in apartments? In senior living communities? None!
There are additional EV costs — home charger Level 1 cost $600; level 2 over $1,600 provided your home circuit panel/wiring will accommodate; overblown price of public charging stations; drivers spend 30 minutes on average looking for a spot to charge their car; some states charge EV owners additional registration fees.
Costly car, questionable advantages, another hazardous pollution problem!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown