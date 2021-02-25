As the number of new COVID-19 cases come down and more vaccinations go into arms, we remain cautiously optimistic that local schools can resume and sustain five-day-a-week, in-class learning for the remainder of this school year.
After a rough winter that included many days of remote virtual classes, members of the Warrior Run School Board voted Monday to resume full class schedules.
“We want ‘em back. And we’re ready,” said Warrior Run District Superintendent Alan Hack, noting that they have been working hard to resume a full schedule and will remain highly vigilant to ensure the health and safety of all students, teachers and staff members.
School district administrators across the region are striving for the same goal. The number of new cases across the state reached the lowest point since October this week with total new cases coming in under 3,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, more than 1.7 million people in Pennsylvania have received their first COVID vaccine shot or have been fully vaccinated, that’s 18.2 percent of the state population 18 years and older, according to data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Opening schools for in-person learning as safely and quickly as possible, and keeping them open, is important given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning,” the CDC writes in its guidance for operating schools during the pandemic.
The CDC continues to offer detailed and frequently updated mitigation strategies that school administrators can use to help protect students, teachers and staff. They generally focus on promoting behaviors that reduce the spread of the virus, maintaining healthy environments and operations within the schools and preparing for situations when people get sick.
School administrators, teachers and staff members across the Central Susquehanna Valley have repeatedly demonstrated that they are doing everything they can to help maintain as much normalcy and effective learning as possible through these unprecedented times.
We commend them for all they have done for our children and teens over the past year and offer lots of hope that classrooms can remain open, healthy and safe for the remainder of this school year.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.