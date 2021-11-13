‘The success of our American democracy depends upon … a strong and thriving culture of participation and active citizenship.” — Jim Ryan, president, University of Virginia
This quote explains why a high school liberal arts education is so critical to our country. The reason is because high schools are, for many citizens, the only place where they will be exposed to the academic topics needed to understand the nuances of the issues that governments must deal with, issues such as climate change, foreign relations and the economy.
Prior to the creation of high schools, public education consisted of learning the 3Rs: Reading, (w)riting, and (a)rithmetic. While this was sufficient for the economy at that time, it was never sufficient for citizens to effectively participate in a democratic form of government.
As a result, 19th century politics was controlled by political party bosses who told citizens who to vote for. They even made voting simple by getting ballots printed with a box for their political party so a citizen could vote along party lines simply by punching one box, a practice only recently eliminated here in Pennsylvania.
Then, in 1892, public education was expanded to 12 years, including 4 years of a liberal arts curriculum consisting of math, science, history, English and Social Studies.
Previously, this curriculum was only available at private liberal arts colleges as the land-grant universities created in 1862 were still focused on what these colleges did not have the expertise to provide: agricultural science and engineering to support our society’s transition from a farming to an industrial economy.
These colleges used, and still use, a selective admissions process to limit the number of citizens who are allowed to attend, a carryover from the European college practice of segregating society into two social classes: elites and workers.
This is why expanding public education to include high school was so important to the advancement of American democracy. It made a liberal arts education available to everyone, effectively making private liberal arts college irrelevant for all but status-conscious Americans.
Unfortunately, high schools still continue social class segregation by labeling liberal arts courses “college prep” instead of “citizen prep” courses for democratic societies. This label creates a stigma that discourages students from taking these courses if their career goals do not include college.
The result: many citizens miss the opportunity to take liberal arts courses. This means, unless they have taken time for self-study, they do not have what Alexander Hamilton called the “knowledge and discernment” to participate in government.
Example: Because my friend failed algebra — the course high schools use to show employers that their students can learn complex skills — she was told not to bother taking liberal arts courses and instead fill her four years of high school with life skills courses such as typing, shorthand, cooking and study hall.
As a result, my friend does not have the academic background required to discuss topics such as climate change (chemistry), Afghanistan (history, religion), vaccines (biology), or the economy (capitalism vs. socialism). Instead, she relies on voting ballots with political party punch boxes and bases her political views on political advertisements and the news station her husband watches.
In addition, not only did she miss an opportunity to take liberal arts courses, her algebra experience also convinced her that she was not smart enough to take these courses in the future.
So what is the fix?
Stop referring to liberal arts courses as “college prep” courses and instead promote them, not as job skills courses — that was never their intent — but as a necessary part of becoming an effective U.S. citizen.
Update the liberal arts course material annually to include current topics so students will understand that these courses are not just a remnant of the 18th century elite education but instead still have practical application today.
Emphasize that “liberal arts” does not refer to a political ideology (liberalism) but to the study of the physical world (science) and human behavior (humanities).
Hopefully, these steps will help American democracy become what Ryan envisions, as well as what our founding fathers hoped for when they agreed to allow “We the People” to participate in government.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.