Fifty years ago — in 1972 — American bald eagles were listed as an endangered species, on the brink of extinction.
With careful protection of their habitats, backed by efforts to ban most harmful pesticides, bald eagle populations are increasing. Fortunately, the majestic birds are returning to Pennsylvania and building nests right here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The state Game Commission reports that there are about 300 nesting bald eagle pairs in Pennsylvania. The efforts to save them have been so successful that they were removed from the endangered species list in the late 1990s, and Pennsylvania stopped listing bald eagles as threatened in 2014.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky reported this week that bald eagles returned to a nest this spring along Penns Creek, just north of Selinsgrove.
It therefore was good to hear officials from the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) say they will take measures during the construction of the southern portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley bypass project to minimize eagle disturbances.
“We will continue to coordinate the PA Game Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services as the CSVT Project proceeds, but the first measure we are taking is that we will not perform any construction activity within 660 feet of the nest,” said Noah Bauer, project manager for PennDOT’s local engineering district.
“This is the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s standard recommendation as a buffer to protect eagles from visibility and noise of typical construction activity,” he noted.
Construction crews also will take steps during the multi-year project to curtail disturbances beyond the 660-foot zone, including restrictions on earthmoving-related blasting from Jan. 1 to April 30 within a half-mile of the nest to help protect the eagles from loud and intense noise during the laying, incubation and brooding phases of their breeding season.
Sound analysis studies will help PennDOT and construction crews keep noise levels in check near the nest,” Bauer said.
Dan Brauning, a recently retired supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Wildlife Diversity Program and a driving force in helping to restore populations of eagles, ospreys and peregrine falcons across the state in recent years, said it appears that PennDOT is closely following federal guidance to help protect the bald eagles.
“I never imagined we would have them as widespread as we do today, especially since these species were at the brink of extinction,” Brauning said.
“At least regionally, they were really gone,” he said. “The very fact that we have been able to bring these birds — or any animal — back from the brink is really heartening. It shows us that a dedicated effort can be successful and is not a waste of time.”
PennDOT’s ability to build bridges and highways while simultaneously remaining good stewards of nature is a prime example of that dedicated effort.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.