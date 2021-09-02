To build a new highway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) must first purchase land from many property owners.
In the case of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project – which will eventually provide a bypass around the busy Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf - that involved the purchase of land from about 100 property owners for the northern section of the project, now under construction and scheduled to open next year, and about 125 property owners for the southern section in Snyder County, where initial phases of construction will begin next year.
So far, PennDOT has settled with about 90 of the 125 landowners in the southern section and continues to negotiate with others. Some owners have publicly expressed concerns about low offers. They have every right to do so. It’s their land, and in some cases, that land has been in the family for generations.
It is important to note, however, that a land acquisition for a highway and road, just like any other real estate transaction, can be a lengthy process. PennDOT’s initial offers for land in the southern section are just the beginning of a process that could involve more offers, counteroffers, evaluations, inspections and appraisals. In the case of government land acquisitions, it might require a formal “Board of View” evaluation or hearings in county court.
It’s also important that the entire process is fair.
In a document outlining the land acquisition process, PennDOT notes that all citizens have rights to life, liberty and property, as guaranteed in the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that private property can not be taken for public use without “just compensation.”
To help ensure just compensation, a series of formal steps begin when the government and landowner cannot agree on a price following initial negotiations. If the land is needed to proceed with the project, the state could file a “Condemnation Proceeding” (Declaration of Taking) in the county Court of Common Pleas. At that point, the landowner is offered the full amount of the compensation the state is proposing. The landowner can accept the compensation without jeopardizing their right to contest the amount in court or ask that the compensation be deposited in their name with the county prothonotary until the case is settled.
The landowner could then petition for a “Board of Viewers” to consider testimony from both sides then make an award. If either party is still dissatisfied with that decision, an appeal could be made to the county court.
PennDOT notes that under most circumstances, the full process is not necessary. We hope that is the case with the CSVT – that all landowners receive what they eventually will agree is “just compensation.”