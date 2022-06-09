When motorists register for the E-ZPass to pay tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, as well as other regional highways and bridges, they expect that the billing system will work correctly.
They mount the E-ZPass transponder, the electric device that records their passage in and out of tolling zones, and head out on their trip.
What they don’t expect is that their transponder may not be detected at the toll plaza, for several technical reasons, and as a result, they will be assessed an additional $10 “V-toll” fee. And worse, they may not even realize there is a problem.
Fortunately, the 203 members of the state House of Representatives all recognized there is a consumer protection and transparency problem within the E-ZPass system, and recently voted unanimously in favor of a bill to address the problem. The bill now moves on to the state Senate for further consideration.
V-tolls are billing fees issued to registered E-ZPass users when their transponder is not detected as the vehicle enters and exits the turnpike or travels through a toll plaza. The problem can occur if the transponder is not mounted properly in the vehicle or malfunctions because of its age.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-52, of Fayette and Westmoreland counties, introduced the bill, noting that in 2021 alone, more than 200,000 Pennsylvanians were charged V-tolls totaling millions of dollars, and in many cases, the consumer was not immediately aware there was a problem.
Indeed, there are often no immediate indications for a driver traveling through most toll plazas that the transponder has been detected and recorded, or that the additional V-toll charge will automatically be withdrawn to the driver’s E-ZPass online account. Warner adds that these fees have frequently been mislabeled on monthly statements. “It has taken customers months, or even years, to realize that they have been charged these fees,” Warner wrote in a memo to his colleagues.
His legislation, House Bill 2139, would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time that the person incurs a V-toll within a calendar year so that motorist can immediately recognize there is a problem and make necessary corrections.
The bill also would decrease the threshold at which vehicle registration suspensions could be assessed against drivers who don’t pay their toll bills, make technical updates to reflect the move toward cashless tolling, require a feasibility study to review third-party processing and transaction accounts for toll collection and require an annual public report to the General Assembly. That report would summarize collected and uncollected toll revenues for the previous fiscal year and point out the reasons for uncollected toll revenues.
These measures to boost consumer protections, transparency and accountability should receive swift approval in the state Senate, just as they did in the state House.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.