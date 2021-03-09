Throughout its 139-year history, the Bethany United Methodist Church, which stands tall near the banks of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in downtown Milton, has taken a number of hits from high water.
Nearly 16 months ago, it took a different kind of punch when fire caused severe damage to the interior of the structure that opened for its first worship service in 1882.
We have watched in recent months as construction crews have dismantled the huge, steep roof above the sanctuary and started to rebuild it, and it was great to hear this past week that the church could fully reopen as early as late August or early September.
“I’m pushing for late April or May when we could get into the back half of the church — what used to be our fellowship area,” said the Rev. William L. McNeal, the church pastor. “That area wasn’t as damaged by the fire, so that will be renovated as quickly as we can. We might be able to move in and worship there while work is being done on the sanctuary.”
Much of the damage on the first floor was caused by water used to extinguish the raging fire in the roof. Most of the attic area in the sanctuary had significant fire damage, but it looked much worse on the day of the fire.
“It was heart wrenching,” Rev. McNeal said. “When you see flames shooting up 30 feet in the air, you think everything will be destroyed. The fire, though, was contained and there was no structural damage.”
This congregation has faced adversity before and bounced back. The church building is literally just across the street from the river, and it was inundated in the 1972 flood and damaged in other high-water events through the years.
It’s wonderful to see that the people who gather to worship at a site that was a circuit stop for traveling Methodist pastors from 1792 until the church opened in 1882, are determined to not only rebuild the church but continue to reach for higher, more personal goals.
“Our members are still active in several of the ministries in the area,” Rev. McNeal said. “We have not lost our mission.”
We continue to wish the best for members of the Bethany United Methodist Church, and look forward to the day — hopefully later this year — when they will be able to once again gather together in their beautiful sanctuary.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.