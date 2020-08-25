To “get” a joke one must first understand the underlying premise, then the punchline, the mental twist at the end, is funny. Not understanding the premise will generate an “I don’t get it” response. The same goes with history, don’t know the background, “you don’t get it.”
After first being angered by the movement to take down Confederate Civil War statues I realized that these were monuments to traitors. People who attempted to destroy our nation. Over time I reasoned, though probably not done correctly, it was patriotic and the correct thing to do. After all, there are no Benedict Arnold statues in America.
Recently, Philadelphia’s city council decided to take down a statue of Christopher Columbus. I considered this move and decided that it was frighteningly and dangerously stupid. Our society, across 50-years of Orwellian doublethink, has molded history to conform to today’s morals. In doing this, 50-years of kids have become intoxicated by politically expedient morality, and like any drunk their thought patterns became skewed. Western civilization is now steered by three generations of “historical” drunks.
Rip down the statues they say, Columbus and other European predators destroyed peaceful native American civilizations. But, the native populations migrated to “America” 15,000 years earlier from Asia. When they came, “they” killed, except for bison, all the continent’s large animals. They conformed, or if you like, destroyed, the New World’s native ecology for their own uses. Also, as humans tend to do, they warred and killed. The Inca and Aztec civilizations were cutting-edge technical for their time and yet they were violent conquerors and conducted human sacrifice. Should Mesoamerican ruins be bulldozed for Inca and Aztec atrocities? How about we tear down statues of Crazy Horse or perhaps of Standing Bear, that stands in the U.S. Capitol, for the evils of their ancestors?
To take down a statue of Christopher Columbus shows a heartless disregard to an exceptionally large chunk of America’s population, but far worse is a denial of the arc of history. History happened, learn from it, study it, dissect it, discuss it, but we must not deny or hide it. For you who “don’t get it,” you are an historical hypocrite.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg