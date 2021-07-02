Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.