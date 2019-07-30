Economic inequality between the wealthy one percent and the rest of us, stagnant wages, a wave of immigration and resentment, and deep racial and ethnic divides: Where we find ourselves now as a nation is not completely new.
At the end of the 19th Century and the turn of the 20th was a time called The Gilded Age, and at the time the wealth of the investor class dominated the vast number of workers who sold their time and labor, usually without any representation and had little to say about their compensation. Americans resented the flood of immigrant southern Europeans, thought incapable of assimilation and taking the jobs that could evaporate on the fumes of business boom and bust. The U.S. government depended on the wealthy to bail them out, very like the way our government leans on corporate lobbies and exonerates Wall Street banks to come to the aid of investors instead of protecting workers, and allows corporations to buy influence as free speech.
But the question remains today as it was then: What is government for? If it is to help the wealthy grow and by their protection, believe that corporate profits will somehow “trickle down” to workers? Or should we Americans elect representatives of the people’s interest to advocate and protect regular families? Political choices are economic choices. Do we think that our choices should protect ordinary people from being at risk from untrammeled profit-seeking and squander, so families can be free from want and fear?
If you believe that working people deserve to have their interests protected from cavalier layoffs and shutdowns that only increase profit margins for the investing class, vote for Democratic candidates now more than ever.
Sharlene Gilman,
Selinsgrove