In November 1962 we came extremely close to nuclear war with Russia when Russian missiles were being located in Cuba. President Kennedy saved our country and the world with superb political tact.
But, watch out. History repeats. China is currently negotiating with Cuba to place a multi-billion dollar military “training” facility there. Intelligence agencies are sure it will be an electronic spy operation to monitor military communications in the east/southeastern United States.
During the days of President Kennedy, we had a strong military and a strong, competent president.
Currently, our military is weak. On top of that, we have a president (Biden) who is weak, extremely weak.
China will be patient. First, a small military facility in Cuba. Second, a few years from now, bigger facilities with Chinese military troops stationed there. China is a leader in the production of hypersonic cruise missiles. They currently have them in their military inventory. One of these launched from Cuba can reach Washington in 20 minutes. We, the United States are just beginning to procure these missiles but none are in the current inventory of our military. Once launched, will our military be able to shoot down this missile traveling at 3,000 miles per hour? I don’t think so.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration is concerned and they are taking steps to thwart this proposed China military plan 90 miles from Florida.
OK, Mr. Blinken, you’re concerned, enlighten me, what are you or anyone in this compromised, corrupt, incompetent administration going to do about it? You are not going to stop them. China is actively negotiating trade deals with Ecuador, El Salvador, Brazil, Argentina and Nicaragua. Then what might China do? Probably pay these poor countries billions of dollars to place a “small” military contingent on their soil. They will succeed in that endeavor. In due time China will make “deals” with other poor countries and slowly but surely be a dominant power in our hemisphere. Remember, they are patient.
China will succeed in moving into our hemisphere. They will not be stopped. Then it’s only a matter of time before the Chinese flag will be flying in Washington. China has a plan to be the dominant world power and they are on the way to doing just that. Stopping them is virtually impossible.
Our high school educators need to stop teaching Spanish, German, French etc. They better start teaching the Chinese language and writing. Today’s youth will need to be fluent in that language.
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin