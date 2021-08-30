I have always been the type that looks for the good that comes out of the bad and I've been the same way with the pandemic. Being an essential, I'm a bit bolder than others and as soon as things opened a bit we were back to doing our day trips.
Tracy and I love library book sales and antiquing and one of our favorite areas is Hershey. Last summer, when things eased a bit, the restaurants were still doing takeout out only, so we had to be a bit creative for eats on our days away. The solution was to get hoagies and eat at town parks. Because of this we discovered a hidden treasure, Hoagies on Main, in Palmyra.
As I paid on our first visit Michele asked if I wanted a card to mark off, where you get the 10th one free. After explaining what we were doing and that this might be a one-time thing she replied, " once you have our hoagies you will be back for more! " She was right and now we take an insulated tote and bring hoagies home with us.
So should you ever have a reason to be in Palmyra please do yourself a favor and stop at Hoagies on Main. Make sure to tell Michele and Katelyn we sent you. Again many times good does come from bad situations but rarely are they this tasty!
Doug Walter,
Linntown