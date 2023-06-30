SCI-Coal Township Superintendent Tom McGinley is more concerned about his prison’s program to train rescue dogs than the escalating violence in his prison, which has led to assaults on corrections officers.
Since June 13, three officers have been assaulted, one seriously. The serious incident occurred when a heroic officer was attacked from behind by an inmate with a razor and was brutally slashed from his cheekbone to almost the base of his neck. The pictures from this assault are absolutely gruesome.
On June 21, two inmates were found fighting with handmade weapons. Despite declaring a lockdown, Superintendent McGinley allowed privileges to continue, including the “FIDOS” dog-training program.
Superintendent McGinley is sending a clear message that programming is more important than the safety of his staff. There also are serious issues with drugs and gangs in the jail.
The PSCOA is calling on the Department of Corrections and state lawmakers to thoroughly investigate SCI-Coal Township and hold its leadership accountable for allowing such grossly unsafe conditions to continue. Our corrections employees do incredibly dangerous work. They need to know the commonwealth has their backs.
John Eckenrode,
President
PA State Corrections Officers Association
Harrisburg