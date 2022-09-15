You’ve got to be kidding with student loan foregiveness. My wife and I put three kids through college. She worked third shift as an RN. I worked two jobs, had a car payment, house payment, bills, etc. We struggled to put three kids through college. We got no help!
If you can see the reasons for this, well I can. This is a thank you note for Biden in the next election, from all those recipients of loan foregiveness.
The same for those coming across the border. Remember when it all started, they were wearing new, white T-shirts. They got everything and are here now. Again, a big thank you in the next election for Biden.
And then the money we are giving to Ukraine.
This has to end. We are going to bankrupt our country. Are you folks too dumb to see what is gong on? Everything he does is to get a big thank you, and they’ll show their gratitude at the next election with a vote for Joe.
So between the migrants and the college loan forgiveness, hold your breath that Joe is done! Sorry, I tell it like I see it.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer